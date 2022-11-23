Green Run pays tribute to late A.J. James with benefit game

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It was a basketball game bigger than sports. The final score or the winner didn't matter. The reason for the contest was the only important detail.

Green Run hosted the Ashley James Benefit Game on Tuesday night, paying tribute to the former Stallion star who was killed in an accidental shooting in March of 2020 at the age of 19. Lake Taylor took the floor alongside Green Run to help make the contest complete. Coaches, fans and players displayed #LLAJ10 tee-shirts, made special for the occasion.

James' mother, Latoya Jackson, was on hand for the event. It was an emotional night, but also an occasion to celebrate her son.

"This is actually my first time coming back in the gym," Jackson said after Tuesday's game. "It was an amazing experience to see the young guys coming up and playing. I'm very very grateful for this event."

James, known as A.J. on the basketball circuit, helped Green Run snap a long state tournament drought in 2019. He was a two-time first team All-State honoree and earned Region 5A and Beach District Player of the Year honors.

"The support is still here," Jackson pointed out. "Sometimes people fall off after such a tragic event, but because the support is still around Virginia, I'm so grateful for everyone that came out and that still support him today."

Green Run will open its season next Tuesday when the Stallions host Kempsville.