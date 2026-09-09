Green Run pulls away from Salem to extend Beach District dominance

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Salem was the last team to beat Green Run, but no current player on the roster was in high school when it happened.

This year's Sun Devils were unable to repeat the feat Tuesday night, falling to the Stallions, 19-6. Salem dropped its season opener, while the Stallions improved to 2-0 on the campaign and extended their winning streak over Beach District opponents to 63 games.

TJ Ealy accounted for the Green Run points, rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. His 98-yard dash to the endzone in the third quarter capped off the scoring and sparked some energy into the Green Run bench.

The Stallions haven't lost to a Beach District foe since March of 2021, when they fell to Salem during the COVID-altered 2020 season.

Here are Tuesday's scores from around the Beach District:

Green Run 19, Salem 6

Frank Cox 27, Floyd Kellam 14

Ocean Lakes 35, Princess Anne 12

Landstown 59, First Colonial 21

Tallwood 25, Kempsville 12

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