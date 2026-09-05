Friday Night Redzone: Weather again impacts games, Maury falls in heartbreaker

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second consecutive Friday, the weather wreaked havoc on the area high school football schedule. Some games were delayed, others postponed, but our Game of the Week pressed on.

Maury and Varina met in a battle of reigning state champions. The contest went down to the wire, with the Blue Devils claiming the victory, 35-34, in overtime. A lightning delay halted the game with 4:51 remaining in the second quarter, but the two teams returned to the field a little after 9:30 p.m. and finished the thriller. Maury has now lost back-to-back games by a combined two points.

Other games, such as Lake Taylor and Hampton, kicked off but were postponed.

Friday's scores:

Varina 35, Maury 34- OT

Booker T. Washington 48, Heritage 0

Dinwiddie 43, Granby 0

Grafton 35, York 0

Woodberry Forest 38, Norfolk Academy 0

Greenbrier Christian 60, Broadwater Academy 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 7, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Christian Football Club 28, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Lafayette @ Warhill- PPD, make-up date TBA

King's Fork @ H.A. Wise (MD)- cancelled

Saturday's schedule:

Lake Taylor @ Hampton- 11:00 (resumes in 2nd quarter with Hampton leading, 31-13)

Warwick @ Oscar Smith- 12:00

Catholic @ Fork Union- 12:00

Grassfield @ Woodside- 12:00

Atlantic Shores @ Blue Ridge- 1:00

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