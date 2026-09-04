Bethel, Norview capture Thursday night victories to kick off week two

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week two of high school football in Hampton Roads got underway Thursday night with a team eyeing a Peninsula District title in 2026 continuing its early roll.

Bethel posted its second consecutive shutout to open the campaign, topping Churchland, 48-0, at Darling Stadium. Derek Fisher caught and rushed for a first half touchdown to send the Bruins into the locker room up 14-0 and the home team continued to keep its foot on the gas after the break. David Porter's squad has out-scored its first two opponents, 97-0, and opens district play at Warwick next Thursday.

Norview picked up its first win of the season, holding off Denbigh, 24-20. Josiah Barnes-Epps scored three rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter. The Pilots jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Patriots found the scoreboard late in the second quarter. Denbigh would score 20 unanswered points to take the lead before Norview went back on top. The Patriots were driving late, but the clock struck zero with the ball on the Pilot 2-yard line. Both teams enter week three with 1-1 records.

Kecoughtan made the trip to the Richmond area, but fell to Meadowbrook, 29-20. The Warriors found themselves in a 13-0 hole before Ziyon Phillips found Jordan House for a 15-yard touchdown to get Kecoughtan on the board. The visitors made some big defensive and special teams plays, but the Monarchs had the upper hand.

Thursday's scores:

Bethel 48, Churchland 0

Norview 24, Denbigh 20

Meadowbrook 29, Kecoughtan 20

Poquoson 13, New Kent 0

Petersburgh 46, I.C. Norcom 0

Gloucester 6, Jamestown 0

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