Green Run, Salem, Hampton, Western Branch among Thursday night opening winners

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The 2024 high school football season is underway in Hampton Roads. A busy night in the Beach District headlined Thursday night's action with a handful of area teams opening their seasons with wins.
Below are Thursday's scores involving 757 teams:
Green Run 54, Tallwood 0
Salem 28, Kempsville 14
Floyd Kellam 34, First Colonial 14
Frank Cox 38, Landstown 0
Bayside 50, Princess Anne 0
Indian River 37, Varina 31- 2 OT
Hampton 25, Woodside 19- 2 OT
Western Branch 28, Menchville 0
Gloucester 13, Kecoughtan 2
Petersburg 42, Booker T. Washington 0
Southampton 38, Colonial Heights 35
I.C. Norcom 46, Grafton 14
Warhill 68, Manor 0
Deep Creek 22, Currituck (NC)- 3
Windsor 35, Arcadia 27