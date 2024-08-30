Green Run, Salem, Hampton, Western Branch among Thursday night opening winners

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The 2024 high school football season is underway in Hampton Roads. A busy night in the Beach District headlined Thursday night's action with a handful of area teams opening their seasons with wins.

Below are Thursday's scores involving 757 teams:

Green Run 54, Tallwood 0

Salem 28, Kempsville 14

Floyd Kellam 34, First Colonial 14

Frank Cox 38, Landstown 0

Bayside 50, Princess Anne 0

Indian River 37, Varina 31- 2 OT

Hampton 25, Woodside 19- 2 OT

Western Branch 28, Menchville 0

Gloucester 13, Kecoughtan 2

Petersburg 42, Booker T. Washington 0

Southampton 38, Colonial Heights 35

I.C. Norcom 46, Grafton 14

Warhill 68, Manor 0

Deep Creek 22, Currituck (NC)- 3

Windsor 35, Arcadia 27