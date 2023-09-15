Green Run's Adams breaks VHSL record for receiving scores to highlight Thursday football action

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — The high school career of Keylen Adams added another milestone on Thursday night.
The Green Run senior wide receiver hauled in two touchdown catches in a 62-0 victory over First Colonial, setting a new Virginia High School League record for scoring receptions at 49.
Adams is committed to play college football at Virginia Tech. The win continues a dominant streak for Green Run in its own backyard, tallying its 31st consecutive win over a Beach District team.
Landstown scores big upset win over Bayside
Behind five takeaways, Landstown came up with its biggest win of the young season with a 14-6 win over Bayside.
The Eagles got a huge boost late in the game when Kjhon Fletcher returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to make it an eight-point lead for the visitors.
With 2:18 to play, the Marlins got the ball back with a chance to tie the game but Jayden Williams sealed the win for the Eagles with another pick.
It is the first time Landstown has gotten a win over Bayside since 2019.
Salem takes high-scoring affair with Tallwood
With a chance for two teams to get early positioning in the Beach District standings, Tallwood and Salem battled in an offensive masterpiece that ultimately saw SunDevils take a 46-42 win on the road.
Cayden Davis put up a terrific second half for Salem, notching two touchdown catches and a pick-six on defense.
Here are the rest of tonight's scores:
St. Christopher's 34, Lake Taylor 7
Frank Cox 10, Ocean Lakes 3
Kempsville 49, Princess Anne 14
Bethel 31, Woodside 0
Grafton 52, New Kent 10
Norfolk Academy 41, Isle of Wight Academy 8