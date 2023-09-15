Green Run's Adams breaks VHSL record for receiving scores to highlight Thursday football action

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — The high school career of Keylen Adams added another milestone on Thursday night.

The Green Run senior wide receiver hauled in two touchdown catches in a 62-0 victory over First Colonial, setting a new Virginia High School League record for scoring receptions at 49.

Adams is committed to play college football at Virginia Tech. The win continues a dominant streak for Green Run in its own backyard, tallying its 31st consecutive win over a Beach District team.

Landstown scores big upset win over Bayside

Behind five takeaways, Landstown came up with its biggest win of the young season with a 14-6 win over Bayside.

The Eagles got a huge boost late in the game when Kjhon Fletcher returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to make it an eight-point lead for the visitors.

With 2:18 to play, the Marlins got the ball back with a chance to tie the game but Jayden Williams sealed the win for the Eagles with another pick.

It is the first time Landstown has gotten a win over Bayside since 2019.

Salem takes high-scoring affair with Tallwood

With a chance for two teams to get early positioning in the Beach District standings, Tallwood and Salem battled in an offensive masterpiece that ultimately saw SunDevils take a 46-42 win on the road.

Cayden Davis put up a terrific second half for Salem, notching two touchdown catches and a pick-six on defense.

Here are the rest of tonight's scores:

St. Christopher's 34, Lake Taylor 7

Frank Cox 10, Ocean Lakes 3

Kempsville 49, Princess Anne 14

Bethel 31, Woodside 0

Grafton 52, New Kent 10

Norfolk Academy 41, Isle of Wight Academy 8