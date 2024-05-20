Greenbrier Christian, Walsingham Academy claim VISAA state baseball crowns

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WTKR)- Two private school baseball programs that are both used to winning championships added to their storied legacies Sunday afternoon.

Greenbrier Christian and Walsingham Academy both claimed VISAA state titles at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

The Gators topped cross-town rival Atlantic Shores, 4-3, to win the Division II championship. Greenbrier and the Seahawks were squaring off for the fourth time in 2024 and the Gators used three first-inning runs to set the tone.

The Trojans continued their state tournament domination with a 7-0 victory over Southampton Academy to claim their sixth straight Division III crown. Walsingham outscored opponents, 34-0, over the three-game VISAA state tournament.

Congratulations to the Gator and Trojan baseball teams on their state tournament victories.