Hall of Famer Alan Faneca named head football coach at Cox High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In August, Alan Faneca will be enshrined into football's greatest fraternity: the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also this summer, he'll embark on his first season as a head football coach.

Monday, Faneca was named head football coach at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach. He previously served as an assistant coach with the program.

Related: Newly-minted Hall of Famer Alan Faneca welcomed home to Virginia Beach

Faneca played in 206 games in 13 NFL seasons as an offensive lineman. A first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft, Faneca missed just one game in his career. He was selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and started 14 career playoff games, including at left guard in four AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl XL.