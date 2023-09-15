Hampton AD says multiple student-athletes do not meet eligibility requirements

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Multiple student-athletes at Hampton University do no meet eligibility requirements set forth by the NCAA, according to Pirates' Director of Athletics Anthony Henderson.

Henderson shared the information with the university community in an open letter Friday afternoon.

"One of my principal responsibilities as the new Hampton University Director of Athletics is to ensure full eligibility and compliance of all student-athletes with NCAA, CAA, and University policies and requirements," he said in the letter. "Unfortunately, my assessment has revealed that multiple student-athletes do not meet eligibility requirements based upon NCAA bylaws."

Student-athletes impacted by the eligibility issues may not compete until those complications are resolved. The head of the athletic department said in his letter that he will work "tirelessly with all parties involved" to get the players back on the field or court.

Henderson's letter did not specify which sports are impacted or whether the NCAA has opened any sort of investigation into the Pirate athletic department, but a source tells News 3 that the football team is one of the impacted programs.

Henderson set forth measures the university is taking in order "expedite the process and ensure future adherence to all eligibility requirements." He noted the athletic department has increased the number of compliance staff members, as well as academic support staff members. The school will retain experienced consultants to assist with necessary procedures and work with the NCAA moving forward to assure adherence of all eligibility requirements.

The Virginia Pilot reported that Henderson said the Pirate football team had a "double-digit" number of players ineligible for last weekend's Battle of the Bay loss to Norfolk State.

Henderson was not immediately available for comment when university staff was contacted by News 3. Our text message to head football coach Robert Prunty has not yet been returned.