Hampton beats Grambling State in Brick City Classic to open second season in CAA

HARRISON, N.J. (WTKR) — Christopher Zellous put on display what made Hampton head coach Robert Prunty go with him in a close starting quarterback competition.

The redshirt junior accounted for four total touchdowns in the Pirates season-opening 35-31 win over Grambling State in the Brick City Classic.

Zellous passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 114 yards and scoring two more times on the ground. Prior to Saturday's game, Zellous had just 38 passing attempts in his college career.

Darran Butts also 103 rushing yards and scored in HU's win, which was played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Hampton took a 14-9 lead in the second quarter when Zellous hit TK Paisant with a lobbing throw and the tight end finished it off carrying defenders into the endzone for a 41-yard score.

The lead was extended to 21-9 after Zellous found Evan King wide open for a 16-yard score. It was King's second career reception, both catches resulting in touchdowns.

The Pirates took their largest lead of the game in the third quarter after Zellous' first rushing touchdown at 28-17. Grambling State continued to close the gap but an 11-yard scoring scamper from the redshirt junior quarterback with 3:08 left in the game all but locked up HU's win.

Hampton opens the season at 1-0 as it now gets set to host Norfolk State in the Battle of the Bay next Saturday.