Hampton complete upset over No. 20 Rhode Island in double overtime

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) — After a humbling loss to William & Mary on the road, Hampton wanted to show what it was made of in the face of adversity.

The Pirates put up a fight that had a top 20 team in the FCS on the ropes, they just couldn't quite finish the deal.

Rhode Island scored a touchdown and converted the mandatory two-point try in double overtime to fend off Hampton 46-44 on Saturday afternoon.

For much of the game, Trent Boykin's group found itself in control of the Rams. A two-yard touchdown run from quarterback Malcolm Mays put Hampton up 17-10 going into halftime, finishing off a nine play, 81 yard drive.

Out of the locker rooms, complimentary football kept the Pirates in the driver's seat. A fourth down stop on the visitors' first drive of the third quarter followed by a 57-yard touchdown pitch and catch to Brennan Ridley late in the quarter helped grow the lead to 24-10.

Even when Rhode Island responded on a quick two-play, 70 yard sequence Hampton kept its foot on the gas. The home team would rattle off a series that took 9:08 off the clock and ended with a Tymere Robinson touchdown catch to make it 31-17. It wouldn't be enough to hold off the 20th ranked Rams, who would score on each of their final two possessions to force overtime.

Still, Hampton kept punching back. After Rhode Island led off OT with a touchdown, Mays hit Tyler Hatcher for a 25-yard score on just one play to tie things up and send the game to double overtime.

Getting the ball first in the period, Mays again found paydirt through the air on an eight-yard throw to Brennan Ridley. College football rules dictate teams must go for two after scoring touchdowns in double overtime, and a pass to Kymari Gray couldn't be converted.

Leading 44-38, Rhode Island found its opening and took it. Devin Farrell found the endzone to tie the game up at 44, then the quarterback won it with a rush around to the outside on the two-point conversion.

Splitting time with Chris Zellous for the entire season, Mays saw the bulk of the reps in the game. He threw a season-high 28 passes, completing 24 of them for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He'd also run for 37 yards and another score on the ground. Ridley led the way on the receiving end, hauling in eight passes for 121 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The loss drops Hampton to 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in Coastal Athletic Association play. They'll get a chance to recharge the batteries with a bye this week before returning to action at North Carolina A&T on Oct. 19.