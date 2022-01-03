Hampton extends men's basketball pause, Big South opener postponed

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- The Hampton men's basketball team will have to wait at least a little while longer to get back out onto the court.

The program announced on Monday that its Big South opener against Longwood, scheduled for Wednesday night at home, has been postponed. No make-up date has been determined.

This will mark the fourth game impacted since the Pirates entered their coronavirus pause on December 17. Contests against North Carolina Central, VMI and Howard were previously cancelled. Hampton is 4-7 on the year and last played at Loyola (MD) on December 12, a 67-54 loss.

The Pirates' next scheduled game is Saturday at Gardner-Webb, which would now mark their conference opener. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM.

Norfolk State was also in a COVID-19 pause as of last week, missing its scheduled game at Campbell. The Spartans are scheduled to open MEAC play at Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday. Joining the two programs in stoppages are the Old Dominion women. The Monarchs missed their scheduled games with Florida International and Florida Atlantic last week and host Charlotte this Saturday.