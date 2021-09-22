Hampton football dials back capacity, mandates proof of vaccination

HAMPTON, VA (WWBT)- Hampton University is reducing attendance at its home football games to 50 percent capacity and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of admission, the school announced in a university release.

All fans must show their vaccination card, a proof of ID and a game ticket to enter the stadium or tailgate zones. Since the school itself requires all faculty and students to be vaccinated, a Hampton University ID will be accepted as proof of being immunized for those individuals who work or study on campus. The only exception to the mandate will be for children under 12 years of age, who must present evidence of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of kickoff.

The Pirates will also mandate that face coverings be worn at all times by all fans, both in indoor and outdoor areas. Social distancing seating markers have been installed and the number of tailgate spots has been reduced.

Hampton's next home game is set for October 2, when the Pirates host Norfolk State. They're 2-1 on the season and coming off a win over Howard this past Saturday in Washington, DC.