Hampton football falls to Charleston Southern in first Big South road game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HamptonPirates.com) – The Hampton football team took on Charleston Southern Saturday night in its first Big South road game of the year and fell 35-5 at Buccaneer Stadium.

Charleston Southern got on the board with a 35-yard scoring pass from Jack Chambers to Demetrius Jones with 6:49 left in the first for a 7-0 lead.

Hampton kept the Buccaneers off the board for most of the rest of the half and trimmed the lead to 7-3 on the heels of an Axel Perez 23-yard field goal at the 14:42 mark of the second quarter. CSU scored with 43 seconds left as Chambers hit Garris Schwarting on a 13-yard pass to lead 14-3 at the half.

The hosts broke the game open with two Chambers scoring passes in the third quarter hitting Kale Anderson on a 45-yarder and Ja’Rell Smith on a 19-yard connection. A one-yard Roderick. Hawkins scoring run with two seconds left put them ahead 35-3 heading into the fourth.

Hampton’s defense put up the last two points as after a punt pinned CSU on its one-yard line, DeAndre Faulk tackled Hawkins in the end zone for a safety.

Jadakis Bonds caught 11 passes for 111 yards, while Tymere Robinson was the leading rusher with 17 carries for 57 yards. On defense, Ali Shockley had seven solo tackles, while Faulk had six tackles, one for a loss and the safety.

With his 11 receptions, Bonds now moves into the all-time top 10 in career receptions leaping into eighth place with 115. He passed Shaun Parker and Antwon Chisholm (108), Isaiah Thomas (111) and Javaris Brown (112). Bonds is 13 yards from joining the all-time top 10 in career receiving yards as he now has 1.617.

Hampton returns home to host North Carolina A&T on October 23 at 2 pm.