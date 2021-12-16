Hampton football signs eight players on National Signing Day

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) – Hampton head football coach Robert Prunty announced on Wednesday an eight-member December signing class.
"In this first phase of our 2022 recruiting class we added great pieces to our roster," Prunty said. "These new Pirates consist of playmakers from a variety of positions and from high schools, Junior Colleges and the Transfer Portal. We are especially excited that some of the best talent in our local area chose to stay close to their Home by the Sea. We will celebrate these additions and look forward to announcing the second phase of our recruiting class in February."
|Stafford "Tre" Everett
|DB
|5'10
|190
|Tampa, FL
|East Bay / ASA-Miami
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|Tre is one of the most physical Defensive Backs that I have seen in a long time. He has great speed and gets to the ball carrier with bad intentions. He is very good in pass coverage as well with the ability to play the Nickel and Safety positions. He is especially adept at separating ball carriers and intended receivers from the ball. Tre chose to become a Pirate over Louisiana-Monroe, Bethune-Cookman and
Alabama A&M.
|Kymari Gray
|WR
|6'2
|200
|Hampton, VA
|Phoebus
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|We are ecstatic that Kymari decided to stay right here in Hampton to attend HU. In addition to being a state champion, he was named the 3A Offensive Player of the Year. He is a dynamic threat that can score anytime he touches the ball on offense and special teams. At one point this season, 11 of his 12 catches went for touchdowns. Kymari had offers from Maryland, Akron, Coastal Carolina, Norfolk St., North Carolina
A&T and Campbell.
|Bryce Jamison
|DB
|6'2
|185
|Columbia, MD
|Atholton / Univ. of Dayton
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|Bryce adds length and physicality at a multitude of Defensive Back positions, especially at Cornerback. He does a great job taking on blockers in run support and has the range needed to be disruptive He also adds great Special Teams value. He comes to Hampton as a transfer from Dayton where he was a major contributor. Once Bryce entered the Portal he was highly sought after by FBS and FCS schools before deciding
to attend Hampton.
|Kevin Johnson Jr.
|ATH
|6'1
|180
|Suffolk, VA
|Nansemond River / Norfolk St.
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|I can tell you from competing against Kevin that he is a dynamic playmaker. He is a threat to score whether you hand him the ball, throw it to him or kick it to him. Received All-MEAC honors and was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) State Rookie of the Year after the 2019 season That year he led Norfolk State in rushing (468 yards), all-purpose yards (959) and touchdowns (11). During the 2021 season, he added three more rushing touchdowns to his career totals and recorded a 52 yard run against FBS Toledo. He has world-class speed being timed at a 4.38 in the 40 yd. dash.
|Javen Johnson
|DL
|6'3
|300
|Courtland, VA
|Southampton
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|Javen adds great size and strength for us on the Defensive Line. He was a 3A First Team All-Region performer on defense after the spring season and we started to take notice of him then. He is a tremendous athlete for a man with his size, just watch him move on the basketball court as I have if you need proof of that. His athletic and academic ability landed him several Division I offers.
|Malcolm Mays
|QB
|6'6
|215
|Bowie, TX
|Bowie / Kilgore JC
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|Malcolm is a tremendous addition to our football program not only for his play on the field but because of how cerebral he is. Coaches across the country have come way astonished how someone so early in his career can have such mastery of the game. In addition to the intangible skills he has physical tools as well. He has great size and a strong arm with athletic ability on top of that.
|Cameron McGill
|OL
|6'6
|330
|Charlotte, NC
|Olympic / Louisburg JC
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|Cameron is one of the most physically impressive Offensive Linemen I have come across in almost thirty years of coaching. He has great length and exceptional movement skills. One of the aspects of his game that separates him is his ability to finish. He is a true grinder that will play from snap to whistle and then line up and do it again. Cameron received heavy interest from schools in his home state such as Charlotte and NC State but we are glad that he made his mind up that Hampton was where he wanted to be.
|Abe Udqah
|WR
|6'4
|190
|Richmond, VA
|Clover Hill
|Coach Prunty's Comment:
|Abe is a welcome addition to the program not only because he is an All-Region Wide Receiver but because he is a tremendous student as well. He chose Hampton not only for our football program but for our Computer Science program as well. On the field, his length and speed makes him a match-up problem. He is also exceptional in the screen game. We are happy that he chose HU over other in-state FCS offers such as
VMI.