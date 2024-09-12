Hampton gears up for 'team on the other side of the water'

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- It may not be as well-known outside Hampton Roads, but the Battle of the Bay is the 757's own annual backyard rivalry. Both teams, alumni and fanbases know what's at stake each and every year.

Hampton and Norfolk State meet in their yearly showdown Saturday afternoon on the Spartans' home field and after taking a loss in their own stadium last year, the Pirates are hungry for a little revenge. Head coach Trent Boykin, on Hampton's staff since 2021, has a few Battle of the Bay showdowns under his belt and has a good understanding of the intensity surrounding the match-up.

"I don't even mention their names. I just say the team on the other side of the water," smiled Boykin. "I completely understand what this rivalry's about in the 757 area and so everybody is honed in on what this game is and what this game means."

"There are guys who played on that team before, guys who grew up in Norfolk, grew up watching Norfolk State, some guys have friends on that team," added senior defensive back Jordan White. "There's definitely some smack talk. It's just the Battle of the Bay. The 757 rivalry."

Not since 2016 has a team won back-to-back games in the series. Hampton took the last two meetings in enemy territory, while Norfolk State has claimed the last two contests on the Peninsula. With the close proximity of the schools and the familiarity between many players and alumni, bragging rights mean a little bit more when it comes to this one.

"I have a friend on that team," White noted. "I didn't hear the end of it for awhile now, so definitely going out there and being able to have bragging rights and saying 'yeah, we got the victory,' especially on their field."

"It's the bragging rights of the 757, it's the bragging rights when you're recruiting," added Boykin. "We're all kind of recruiting the same guys in this area."

Both the Pirates and Spartans are coming off their respective first victories of 2024, with Hampton topping Virginia Union last weekend and Norfolk State beating Virginia State. Now they'll meet each other looking to make it two in a row and pick up some momentum as their conference schedules near.

"Once you get that first win, now you've got to keep that hunger to get that second win," Boykin said. "There is a lot that comes with that, to get that second win, to get a road win, to get a rivalry game. There's a lot that comes with that, so yeah, it's important to us."

Hampton and Norfolk State kick off Saturday at 4:00 PM at the Spartans' Dick Price Stadium.