Hampton girls fall short in effort to repeat in Class 5 with loss to Woodgrove

RICHMOND, Va. (WTKR) — In the Class 5 semifinals, Hampton found itself trailing by 15 only to rally to knockoff Monacan and advance to a third state final in the last four years.

On Friday afternoon, the Crabbers once again launched a comeback attempt that nearly worked but it would fall shy in the last minute of the state championship game.

The reigning state champions couldn't defend its crown against one-loss Woodgrove, falling 68-58 at the Siegel Center.

"To be one of the last two teams left in this state is a great accomplishment," said Hampton head coach Shanda Bailey. "I thought there were moments of glory tonight, we did a great job in certain possessions. Putting together four quarters, we just weren't able to do that tonight."

Leading by eight at the half Woodgrove came out of the locker rooms and ceased control, ballooning the lead to 14. The Wolverines would hold an 11 point lead going into the final frame.

The Crabbers, would rally on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back threes from Dreyana Foster would cut the lead down to 49-43. When the Wolverines looked to have swung momentum back in their favor, Hampton would get a crucial shot from Kaliya Perry to keep the game within striking distance.

With 1:46 to play, Woodgrove owned a 62-52 lead after a steal and layup from Angelina Nice. Once again, Bailey's group would punch back. Free throws from Jakyra Bienaime, followed by a layup from Lyla Ames, then a steal and score from Perry cut the lead down to 62-58 in just 18 seconds.

"I really thought we were going to get it," Perry said. "We cut it four with a minute and half to go, but then four went to seven and just kept growing."

Hampton couldn't find the bottom of the basket the rest of the game as Woodgrove would ice the title with six free throws down the stretch.

"It's just difficult for us to keep playing from behind like that," Bailey said. "All season, except for the teams in our conference, we did a good job with beating them and getting away with it. But in the playoffs we just haven't been able to put two halves together."

Facing a high-powered offense, Hampton held Woodgrove to 31 percent shooting and just seven made threes, but were hurt on the glass multiple times. The Crabbers surrendered 27 offensive rebounds and were beat by ten boards total.

"We usually don't play like that. It hurts us, that's what we've been good at all season," Bailey said. "Tonight we just got off our square it seemed like."

Perry finished the game with 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Foster followed her with 14 points. Woodgrove freshman Amaya Ramey led all scorers with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

The loss brings Hampton's season to a close at 23-4, it's only other losses coming to Class 5 finalist Princess Anne and Menchville.

"In the semifinals against Monacan, we played way better than that," Foster said. "We were down 15 and came all the way back. I've seen us do better. It shocked me that we couldn't get it done today."