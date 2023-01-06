Hampton Hammerheads kick off inaugural season

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Professional indoor lacrosse is coming to Hampton as a new team opens its home schedule in the 757 on Friday night.

The Hampton Hammerheads are one of nine teams in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. They'll take the field at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday night against the Trenton Terror in their home opener.

"In indoor lacrosse, it is tighter space, a little more action, no long poles, smaller net, bigger goalies, so it's very much an inside game," Hammerheads head coach Jason Tasse said, also noting there's a little more contact in the indoor version of the sport.

Tasse hails from Canada and noted that box lacrosse is one of the country's national sports. It's very popular north of the border and the PBLA is hoping that excitement can spread to the states.

"It's going to be high-energy, action packed, highlight goals, highlight hits, exceptional transition, up and down," Tasse said of what fans can expect at Hampton Coliseum on Friday. "It's a fast game. The energy is going to be brought by the players, the fans and even the atmosphere."

Hampton got its inaugural season out to a good start last Friday, topping the Salem Mayhem, 18-12, in its first ever game. Tasse said that if that contest is any indication, the league should pick up steam in the stands.

"The fans were on their feet," he pointed out. "They were really excited so one thing I would tell you is of all the fans that went, they're coming back with their friends."

The Hammerheads' campaign runs from December 30- April 15 with playoffs following the 14 regular season contests.

As for Tasse, he's been involved in lacrosse since he was four years old and has a passion for the sport. Getting a chance to grow the game and develop talent is an opportunity he could not pass up.

"For me, the PBLA is just this incredible platform," he said. "It has this tremendous vison and it really is, I would say, one of the great multiplier potential for growing the game, so to be a part of this for me is really exciting."

Players and coaches participate in the PBLA as a secondary profession. They have primary day jobs in their home cities and towns and travel for practices and games each weekend. Tasse is the president and chief executive officer of a retail company in Ottawa, Ontario, but he's excited to make Hampton his second in-season home and grow the team's relationship with Hampton Roads.

"Hampton, we are excited to take the floor on Friday and we can't wait to entertain you and bring along and build the Hammerheads' story together."

The Hammerheads and Trenton face off at 7:00 PM on Friday. For a complete look at Hampton's schedule and to learn more about the team and PBLA, click here.