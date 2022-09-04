Hampton kicks off 2022 with sixth straight win in Howard rivalry

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR) — Hampton survived an onslaught from Howard in the final four minutes of the Battle of the Real HU rivalry on Saturday, taking the season opener 31-28.

The Pirates, who were victorious for a sixth straight time over the Bison, led by as many as 18 points when they took a 31-13 lead with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter.

Howard responded with two touchdowns in the span of two and a half minutes to close the deficit to three with 1:32 remaining. The Bison got the ball back with 18 seconds left but could not get past the 50 yard line.

Malcolm Mays passed for two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Pirates, while redshirt freshman quarterback Christopher Zellous led Hampton with 97 rushing yards, including an 89-yard rush, and one touchdown on the ground. Quinton Williams passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns for the Bison.

Hampton hosts Tuskegee University next Saturday.