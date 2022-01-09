Hampton men's hoops falls to Gardner-Webb in conference opener

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (HamptonPirates.com) - The Hampton Pirates men's basketball team lost a Big South Conference matchup with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 78-69 on Saturday.

Russell Dean would lead the Pirates with 27 points on 6-11 shooting and a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line while adding five rebounds. Najee Garvin continued his stellar play with 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Hampton took the early momentum and would lead the first eight minutes of the game. Gardner-Webb would take their first lead at the 11:55 mark on a three-pointer from Leon Williams making the score 15-13. The Bulldogs would maintain the lead until early in the second half when Dean would sink two free throws to give the advantage back to the Pirates at 41-40 with 18:23 left in the game. Gardner-Webb then went on and 8-0 run to give them a 12-point lead with 12:52 remaining and Hampton would never get closer than six points the rest of the way.

Hampton returns to action on January 12 at North Carolina A&T.

