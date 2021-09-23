Hampton men's hoops participating in HBCU Challenge Hosted By Chris Paul

PHOENIX (HamptonPirates.com) - The Hampton University men’s basketball team was one of four HBCU programs selected to participate November 28-29 in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge hosted by Chris Paul. This event is partnered with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hampton will join Norfolk State, Morgan State and Grambling in the two-day doubleheader held at the Footprint Center, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. All four games will be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks with that information to be announced later.

“This is quite an honor to be selected to play in this inaugural event hosted by Chris Paul,” said Hampton University head coach Buck Joyner. “To get a chance to play in an NBA arena, against a pair of HBCU rivals, will make for a great event for our team and our school.”

The Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul, which will be operated by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is part of the Hall of Fame's series of collegiate events with the mission to continue to grow, celebrate, and promote the game at all levels.Paul, an 11-time NBA All-Star, active philanthropist and entrepreneur, has actively supported HBCUs for years.

"I'm so excited for the chance to give these players the opportunity to experience something not usually available to HBCU student-athletes and compete on a national stage," said Paul. "My time in college is something I'll never forget, and I hope these events gives these players something they'll remember for the rest of their lives. I sincerely appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Phoenix Suns to bring this to life, and I can't thank the team over at Boost Mobile enough for their support of this event."

Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.