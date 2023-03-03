Hampton men's season ends with lopsided CAA Tournament loss to Monmouth

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — Hampton men's basketball had the number of Monmouth, sweeping the Hawks in the regular season.

On the first day of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, the Pirates had the script flipped on them in convincing fashion.

Monmouth scored 55 points in the first half and shot 58.8 percent from three for the game, ending Hampton's season 100-64. The Pirates went cold from the field, shooting just 37.7 percent and 25 percent from beyond the arc. It was a massive change from the game the two teams played just before the tournament, when Ed Joyner's team put up 86 points and beat Monmouth by five points.

Deuce Dean led the way for the Pirates with 21 points in the game. Marquis Godwin was the only other player for the Pirates in double figures with 11 points. Freshman guard Jack Collins paced Monmouth in scoring with 32 points, going 10-13 from the field and hitting six triples.

Hampton's season comes to an end at 8-24.