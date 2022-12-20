Watch Now
Hampton names Jackson Interim Director of Athletics

DR. PAULA JACKSON
Hampton named Dr. Paula Jackson Interim Director of Athletics on December 20, 2022.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Dec 20, 2022
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton University has found the person that will move into the big chair when current director of athletics Eugene Marshall departs next month.

The Pirates announced that Dr. Paula Jackson will assume the role of Interim Director of Athletics on January 4. Jackson currently serves as the program's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff as well as Senior Woman Administrator.

The university announced Jackson's promotion on Tuesday in a release. She will replace Marshall, who is departing to become the Director of Athletics at Binghamton University.

Experience in the athletic director role is nothing new for Jackson. She previously served as the top athletic administrator at Savannah State and Lincoln. With decades of experience in the field, she is currently the sport administrator for the Pirates' football and men's basketball program and was the lead administrator behind the addition of women's soccer, men's lacrosse and women's triathlon to the Hampton varsity slate.

Jackson also boasts NFL-level experience, spending five years on the Atlanta Falcons Public Relations/Game Day Operations staff.

