Hampton, Newport News face off in City All-Star Basketball Classic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - On Saturday evening, the best high school players from Newport News and Hampton teamed up for a city vs. city showdown.

The inaugural City All-Star Basketball Classic, hosted by City On My Chest, featured a girls game, boys game and three-point contest.

The event quickly sold out Woodside High School's gym, everyone excited about the first-of-its-kind Peninsula all-star game.

"There's a rivalry that started way before I was born between the cities of Newport News and Hampton," Tommy Reamon Jr., founder of the City All-Star Basketball Classic. "We're one district, but it's always a who's better than who, so I wanted bring the cities together, but not as a rivalry, but as a community event."

"It was pretty cool," Menchville High School girls basketball player Amari Smith said. "This is a big moment that I'm very thankful to be a part of. We knew that we were gonna be playing against the best of the best and it's pretty cool."

"Everybody come here to play, everybody has rivals, each school," Hampton High School girls basketball player Kennedy Harris said. "It's good to get everybody together and play against everybody."