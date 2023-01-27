Hampton nips Delaware for second straight CAA win

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- After snapping a ten game skid on Saturday, Hampton heads into the weekend on a CAA winning streak after triumphing in a thriller.

Jordan Nesbitt scored 31 points, including the game-winning free throws, pacing the Pirates past Delaware, 67-66, in a nail-biter at the Convocation Center on Thursday night. The victory marks their second straight after beating Monmouth for their first CAA win in history their last time out.

The first half saw the two teams keep it close for most of the frame, with the Blue Hens eventually opening up an eight point lead. They went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-31 advantage.

Things didn't look good for Hampton in the second frame, as Jyare Davis's lay-up with 13:04 remaining opened the Delaware lead up to 50-38. The Pirates would chip away, however, and Nesbitt's lay-up with 3:12 to play tied the contest up at 61. The two squads would battle back and forth for the final stretch.

Daniel Bannister's tip-in off the Ray Bethea miss gave Hampton the 65-63 lead, but after a Blue Hen free throw, Delaware would take it right back on a lay-up by Davis with 30 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Nesbitt was fouled away from the ball and knocked down both foul shots to put the Pirates back in front. Jameer Nelson Jr.'s last second shot was off the mark and Hampton held on.

The Pirates improved to 5-16, 2-7 in CAA play.

Nesbitt's big night came on 11-of-21 shooting and the sophomore guard connected on seven of his eight free throw attempts. Marquis Godwin also reached double figures in scoring, chipping in 10 points.

Hampton took care of the basketball, only committing seven turnovers, and took advantage of its opportunities from the charity stripe. The Pirates sank 12 of their 15 free throw attempts.

The Pirates are back in action on Saturday when they host Stony Brook. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM.