Hampton product Jerod Mayo a candidate for head coaching vacancies

HAMPTON, Va. - Jerod Mayo, a Hampton native and Kecoughtan High School product, is being considered for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies.

As originally reported by Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos requested permission to interview Mayo for their head coaching job. He also shared that the New England Patriots' linebackers coach is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans.

Mayo was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Patriots, who he spent the entirety of his eight-year career with.

Prior to his NFL career, Mayo played collegiately at the University of Tennessee.