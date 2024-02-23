Hampton rallies for second straight victory

BUIES CREEK, NC (WTKR)- Don't look now, but Hampton basketball is catching fire as March approaches, picking up its first road victory of the season and starting a winning streak.

Jordan Nesbitt scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, leading the Pirates to a 72-68 win at Campbell. They improved to 7-21, 2-13 in CAA play.

After HU led for a good portion of the second half, the Camels gave Hampton a scare. Anthony Dell'Orso knocked down a three-pointer to put Campbell in front, 64-63, with 2:09 to play. The home team's advantage was short-lived. Jerry Deng connected on two free-throws 13 seconds later and Nesbitt followed that up with a triple of his own to put the Pirates ahead for good.

The contest featured 12 ties and 18 lead changes, giving fans on hand an exciting CAA showdown. Hampton was helped to the win by controlling the glass, out-rebounding Campbell, 46-34.

Ja'Von Benson joined Nesbitt with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 14 boards. Deng added 15 points and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. chipped in 14 points.

The Pirates earned a 67-61 home victory over Towson this past Saturday, the first of their back-to-back wins. It marks the first time the squad has won two straight against Division I opponents this season. Hampton topped Virginia University of Lynchburg and Mary Baldwin in December.

Buck Joyner and his team are back in action Saturday at Northeastern.