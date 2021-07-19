Hampton resident recounts experience at Nats Park during shooting

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Nationals' Saturday night game against the San Diego Padres was suspended after a shooting took place outside of the ballpark.

Among the crowd of fans was Hampton resident Larry Hill, who attended the game with his son.

"It was a very scary moment," Hill said. "We were all watching the game and hear three shots rang out. The whole attention turns from the game to this crowd behind us. So, from that moment on pretty much everybody's head was turned. We're trying to figure out what's going on and hear a couple more shots going out and that was the end of the ballgame.

"It was a very intense situation. People were crawling under the bleachers, crawling under the seats, I mean it was just one of those moments where you're like what is going on, what's happening right now."