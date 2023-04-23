Hampton Roads influence felt during 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — On the morning of the 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Ryan Zimmerman couldn't help but let a smile show as he thought about the class he was joining.

"It's a very good state to play sports in," he said. "I'm glad to be a part of it."

A standout at Kellam and the University of Virginia, the former Washington Nationals third baseman and eight others took their place amongst Virginia's best athletes, coaches, and figureheads on Saturday night.

Of the nine inductees, six have connections to Hampton Roads throughout their careers. Deep Creek alum DeAngelo Hall, who went on to succeed at Virginia Tech and play 14 years in the NFL, returned with plenty of bragging rights for his home area.

"I hate to use such a simple word, but it's just so dope," he said. "It's dope to have played my early years of ball here and learn."

"To be almost 40 now and got some perspective on things, I'm truly blessed."

A fitting night for both Zimmerman and Hall, who spent the prime of their pro careers playing in Washington D.C. during the same time.

"He had a wonderful career and he's an awesome guy," Zimmerman said. "Pretty cool to go in with him. Obviously, he's an unbelievable player."

"I've known Zim for a long-time," Hall said. "When I was up in D.C. playing with Washington and he was with the Nats, I'd always bring my boys."

Zimmerman credits his roots in the 757 for not only helping on the field, where he became an All-American at UVA and World Series winner in Washington, but also to continue to give back in his personal life.

"Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach, it's where I grew up and taught me to be the person that I am," he said.

William and Mary football represented throughout the night. Legendary coach Jimmye Laycock inducted while former center Joe Montgomery was honored with the Distinguished Virginian Award.

Laycock spent 39 years in Williamsburg as head coach of the Tribe, winning 249 games and making 10 FCS Playoff appearances.

"I've known some people who have been in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. I've been to different inductions over the years," he said. "I never thought sitting there listening to different speeches that I'd be doing it but here it is."

The head coach giving credit to Montgomery, who's gone on to support his alma mater and the Williamsburg community in multiple avenues, with giving back in ways he doesn't get much credit for.

"He started giving the money so that we could have knee braces for our offensive lineman," Laycock said. "He did things for our football practice field, he did things for our strength training center. He's been unbelievably supportive of our program."

On the track, Bethel High School and Hampton University alum Francena McCorory was honored, though a scheduling conflict kept the two-time Olympic gold medalist from attending. McCorory received an Honorary Doctorate degree from Harvest Christian University in Texas earlier in the day.

Christopher Newport's Sheila Trice-Myers was also inducted on Saturday night. The former Captain great took home 15 national championships in her collegiate career and finished with 32 All-American honors while in Newport News.

UVa record-setting quarterback Shawn Moore, Roanoke College lacrosse's Bob Rotanz, and longtime sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe rounded out a stellar group heading into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.