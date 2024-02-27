Hampton Roads NCAA Division III teams earn tournament berths

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- While Division I college basketball teams are wrapping up their regular seasons over the next two weeks, Division III squads are readying for the NCAA Tournament.

When the action tips off, Hampton Roads will be well represented.

The Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan men, along with the CNU women, each begin their hopeful runs to national titles on Friday. Both men's squads hit the road, while the Captain women will host the first two rounds at the Freeman Center.

Christopher Newport's women's team won the Coast-to-Coast Conference this past weekend and enters the big dance with a 26-1 record. Bill Broderick's Captains will open with the University of Mount St. Vincent on Friday night at 8:15, with Johns Hopkins and Marietta squaring off in the other match-up. CNU has earned a spot in eight straight and 10 of the last 11 NCAA Tournaments and has advanced to the Sweet 16 in their last nine appearances. The team is 83-3 since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Captain men enter the bracket in hopes of defending their national championship and travel to Chester, Pennsylvania to open things up. Hobart College will be their first opponent on Friday at 5:10 PM, with either Widener or Roger Williams awaiting in Saturday's second round. Christopher Newport is also making its eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and won the Coast-to-Coast Conference on Saturday. The squad enters the big dance 21-6.

Virginia Wesleyan earned an at-large bid and takes a 19-8 mark into the tournament after falling in the ODAC semifinals. The Marlins will head to Hartford, Connecticut, and open up their hopeful run against Swarthmore College on Friday at 4:00 PM. Trinity College and Utica will meet in the other first round game with the winners meeting Saturday. VWU is making its first appearance in the field of 64 since 2015.