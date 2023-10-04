Hampton Roads programs aplenty in first VHSL power rankings

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Virginia High School League unveiled its first football power rankings of the season on Tuesday and plenty of Hampton Roads teams are in good position halfway through the season.

The rankings are based on a point system developed by the league that will determine which teams make the playoffs. It factors in wins, including additional points for playing or beating a program in a higher classification.

Oscar Smith leads local squads in Region 6A. The Tigers (3-2) are fifth in the first rankings of 2023, one spot ahead of Landstown (3-2). Defending region champion Western Branch (2-3) holds the eighth spot with Grassfield (2-3) in ninth.

Green Run finds itself atop Region 5A with its 5-0 record. Tallwood (3-2) holds the second position with Frank Cox currently ranked third in the region with a 4-2 mark. Bayside and Ocean Lakes, both 3-3, round out the top five.

Maury's hot start has the Commodores commanding Region 5B. They boast a 5-0 record at the turn and lead second place King's Fork by more than one full point. The Bulldogs are also unbeaten at 5-0. Warwick (6-0), Nansemond River (4-1) and Granby (4-1) make up the rest of the region's top five.

Phoebus's 4-0 start has the Phantoms leading Region 4A, their first year in that respective classification. The two-time reigning Class 3 state champions are ahead of second place Warhill (5-0). Churchland (3-2) holds the number three position, followed by Hampton (4-2) and Manor (2-3).

Region 3A finds I.C. Norcom as the highest-rated team from the 757. The 3-3 Greyhounds are currently in second behind region-leading Hopewell. Lafayette is 4-1 and holds the number three position. Tabb (4-1) rounds out the top five, followed by Grafton (3-2) in sixth.

Bruton's 4-1 start has the Panthers sitting in second place in the Region 2A rankings, followed by Poquoson (3-2) in third.

For a complete look at the rankings, click here.