Hampton Roads radio icon Mercurio passes away

Tony Mercurio, left, a sports announcer for ESPN Radio 1310 AM, calls the Deep Creek vs Western Branch football game Friday night, October 20, 2000 at Deep Creek Middle School. Mercurio producer Chris Dial, right listens to the conversation. (Gary C. Knapp)
Posted at 11:07 PM, Apr 22, 2024
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The sports broadcasting world in Hampton Roads got a little bit quieter and a little less fun this past weekend, as longtime radio personality Tony Mercurio passed away. He was 75 years old.

Mercurio, known as the "Blastman," hosted his radio show every weekday for nearly 30 years. He was never short on giving his opinions on a variety of topics and would often engage callers in discussion.

He was also a fixture at baseball and basketball games throughout his career. Mercurio experienced several stints as the lead broadcaster for the Norfolk Tides and was the commentator for Old Dominion women's basketball for 22 years. His radio program debuted in 1986 and he became a fixture of the airwaves in the 757.

Mercurio also had the pulse of sports in the area, founding the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. The plaques of the inductees are displayed in the main lobby of Harbor Park.

According to the Virginian Pilot, the radio host battled several illnesses and ailments throughout his career, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

News 3 will pass along any information regarding services if made available.

