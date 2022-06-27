Hampton Roads well represented in PONY Baseball State Tournament

SUFFOLK, Va. – Summer baseball isn't exclusive to the Norfolk Tides and Major League Baseball! It was a big weekend at the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association.

“We have a lot of games this weekend. Game today, game tomorrow, maybe a game after that…”

More than 25 teams, around 375 players across all age groups came together for the PONY Baseball State Tournament.

Before the tournament, News 3 asked the players: What is the message they told you before you take the field?

“Believe,” said one Great Neck player.

Our area was well represented, with teams such as Kempsville, Great Neck and Smithfield.

With the rain starting to come in, we asked whether the weather would slow the athletes down.

“No! Not at all!” said the group from Smithfield.

Every pitch, every swing is met with loud support from traveling families, and it went all the way through Sunday, where champions were crowned.

“I'm going to carry my team, and hopefully my pitching is good,” said a player from Great Neck.

While only one team will advance at the end of the weekend, everyone will walk away winners with their families together during the summertime.