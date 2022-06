Hampton Roads well-represented in spring state tournaments

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Spring sports wrap up this week with state tournament action with plenty of Hampton Roads squads still in the hunt for state gold. See below for updated schedules and results involving teams from the 757:

Baseball:

Quarterfinals

Class 5-

Frank Cox @ Granby- Tuesday, 4:30

Nansemond River @ Hickory- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 4-

Monacan @ Grafton- Tuesday, 4:30

Warhill @ Hanover- Tuesday, 7:00

Class 3-

Lafayette @ William Monroe- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 2-

Stuarts Draft @ Poquoson- Tuesday, 5:00

Softball:

Quarterfinals

Class 5-

Granby @ Kempsville- Tuesday, TBA

Hickory @ Nansemond River- Tuesday, TBA

Class 4-

King George @ Great Bridge- Tuesday, 6:00

Grafton @ Hanover- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 3-

Tabb @ Brentsville District, Tuesday, TBA

Boys Soccer:

Quarterfinals

Class 6-

Landstown @ Osbourn- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 5-

Frank Cox @ Menchville- Tuesday, 5:00

Kecoughtan @ Hickory- Tuesday, 7:00

Class 4-

Smithfield @ Chancellor- Tuesday, 6:30

Powhatan @ Great Bridge- Tuesday, 8:00

Class 3-

Maggie Walker @ Tabb- Tuesday, 7:00

Lafayette @ Meridian- Tuesday, TBA

Class 2-

Bruton @ Clarke County- Tuesday, 5:00

Girls Soccer:

Quarterfinals

Class 6-

Ocean Lakes @ Patriot- Tuesday, 5:00

Battlefield @ Kellam- Tuesday, 6:00

Class 5-

Goucester @ First Colonial- Tuesday, 5:15

Frank Cox @ Maury- Tuesday, TBA

Class 4-

Mechanicsville @ Smithfield- Tuesday, 7:00

Jamestown @ Atlee- Tuesday, 7:00

Class 3-

York @ Brentsville District- Tuesday, 6:00

Meridian @ Lafayette- Tuesday, 7:00

Class 2-

Bruton @ Luray- Tuesday, 6:00

Boys Tennis:

Semifinals

Class 5-

First Colonial @ Princess Anne- Monday, 12:00

Class 3-

Tabb @ Maggie Walker- Monday, 4:30

Class 2-

Poquoson @ Bruton- Monday, 4:00

Girls Tennis:

Semifinals

Class 5-

Princess Anne vs. Maury @ Old Dominion- Monday, 9:00

Class 4-

Jamestown @ Hanover- Monday, 10:00

Class 3-

Tabb vs. Maggie Walker @ Hermitage- Monday, 4:30

Class 2-

Poquoson @ Central Woodstock- Monday, 2:00