Hampton Roads well-represented in Super Bowl LVIII

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are the two teams left standing at the end of the 2023 NFL season. They'll meet in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 and both have ties to Hampton Roads and the commonwealth.

Let's start with San Francisco, where Deep Creek product Darryl Tapp serves as the team's assistant defensive line coach. Tapp was part of one of the greatest eras of Hornet football history, as the team went 34-4 during his three years as a varsity player. He'd continue his career at Virginia Tech before putting together a 12 year stay in the NFL. Tapp has been on Kyle Shanahan's staff since 2021 and works with some of the league's top players, such as Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

Virginia Tech grad Nick Sorensen works alongside Tapp on the 49ers' coaching staff. He serves as the defensive passing game specialist and is in his second year by the bay. Sorensen started his Hokies' career as a quarterback, but shifted to defense in order to help make way for Newport News native Michael Vick. He played safety and linebacker in Blacksburg and began his coaching career in 2013.

Richmond native Clelin Ferrell is a defensive end for San Francisco, but is currently nursing an injury. 2023 was his first season with the 49ers, after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Raiders. The campaign saw him register 13 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Two 757 natives grace the Chiefs' roster. Nansemond-Suffolk product Cole Christiansen is a linebacker for Kansas City. He signed with the team's practice squad in 2022 and spent some time on the active roster, becoming a Super Bowl champion with last season's win over the Eagles. He was elevated to the active roster this year on January 17 and will look for back-to-back Super Bowl rings in Las Vegas.

Ocean Lakes graduate Derrick Nnadi is also a member of the Chiefs, but is currently out with a triceps injury. Widely regarded as one of the team's best run defenders, Nnadi missed the AFC Divisional playoff, the first game he hasn't played since the 2020 regular season. The Virginia Beach native tallied 29 tackles and one sack in 2023.

Rookie defensive back Chamarri Conner was drafted by Kansas City and is making the most of his first year in the NFL. The Virginia Tech product has 26 solo tackles and an interception this season. He was a valuable member of the Hokies, showing his ability to play any position in the secondary and ended his college career by playing 48 straight games.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 PM ET. News 3 will be in Las Vegas bringing you coverage on air and online that is catered to our community.