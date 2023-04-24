Hampton to open season in Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton football's 2023 season will start off with a bang on a big HBCU stage.

The Pirates will take on Grambling State on September 2 in the inaugural Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

This will mark the first college football game played at the venue, the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. The contest will kickoff at 3:00 PM.

According to a release, the Brick City HBCU Classic will celebrate the culture and excellence of HBCU institutions while also benefiting the city of Newark through scholarships and economic development.

Hampton and Grambling State have met six previous times on the gridiron, but have not clashed since 2006. The Pirates boast a 5-1 record in those meetings.

Robert Prunty and his squad are coming off a 4-7 season, 1-7 in the CAA. The Pirates will be taking the field for their second season in the league in 2023. Grambling State finished last year with a 3-8 record.