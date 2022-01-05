Hampton University twirler Simeon Guyton goes viral in social media post by Serena Williams

HAMPTON, Va. - On Wednesday morning, Hampton University Marching Force twirler Simeon Guyton appeared in social media posts shared by tennis icon Serena Williams.

The Nansemond River High School product was approached by Williams at the Legacy Classic HBCU Basketball Invitational, who asked him if she could film him baton twirling. She then borrowed his baton and filmed herself twirling the baton.

In the post's caption, she said, "A little dance-off is never a bad idea."

"She's very confident," Guyton said about his interaction with Williams. "She walks like she knows she's Serena Williams, but she's not boastful. She's down to earth. She very much was just so interested and intrigued with what we were doing.

"She was just very intrigued and happy to see, like, all the other athletes doing their stuff and when she saw the baton she was just like, 'Oh my gosh, wow, that's amazing.' She was just so sweet."