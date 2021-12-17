Hampton University pauses all men's basketball activities due to positive COVID-19 test

HAMPTON, Va. - A positive COVID-19 test among the Hampton University men's basketball team has prompted all activities for the program to be paused as they returned from Maryland.

Hampton University Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall Jr. made the announcement Friday.

"The men's basketball program will now pause and follow Hampton University COVID-19 protocols," he said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and those associated with the team are of the utmost importance."

The Pirates' scheduled game against North Carolina Central University as part of the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic on Saturday, December 18 at 1 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey, has been changed to feature Delaware State vs. NCCU. Further information to the scheduled contests against the Virginia Military Institute and Howard University are forthcoming.

The Hampton University Marching Force is still scheduled to perform at the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic and at the Barclays Center on Saturday. Further updates will be announced as they are made available.