Hampton University's T’Kaira Winston selected for leadership symposium

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) - Hampton University Athletic Academic Advisor T’Kaira Winston was selected to participate in the NCAA/Women Leaders in College Sports Women’s Leadership Symposium to be held virtually April 21-23.

The NCAA/Women Leaders in College Sports Women's Leadership Symposium (WLS) is developed for women aspiring to or just beginning a career in intercollegiate athletics. This program aims to enrich participants’ skills, expand their professional network and promote the recruitment and retention of women working in intercollegiate athletics administration.

Winston, in her second year working as an Athletic Academic Advisor at her alma mater, is responsible for providing academic support, helping student-athletes navigate during their collegiate years, and helping students to identify transferrable skills for life after sports. She also assists in student-athlete development by showcasing opportunities for personal and professional growth through community service opportunities, graduation planning, course registration, and understanding academic policies and procedures.

She graduated from Hampton in 2015 with a B.S. in Business Management, along with earned her Master’s in Sports Administration from Hampton in 2018. As a graduate student, she taught undergraduate level sports management classes – Intro to Sports Management and Sports Marketing) and served as a graduate assistant for Athletic Academic Support.

Winston has participated in the Minor League Baseball Field Participant seminar along with the NCAA Emerging Leaders seminar.