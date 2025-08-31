Hampton, William & Mary nipped on the road

JACKSON, MS (WTKR)- Hampton opened its season by going toe-to-toe with last year's Celebration Bowl winners and the Pirates showed they can play on the same field with anybody.

Trent Boykin's team hit the road and tied things up in the fourth quarter, but Jackson State rallied late for the 28-14 victory. The Tigers entered the contest ranked No. 17 nationally among FCS teams.

Hampton wasted no time getting started. Isaiah Freeman would burst for a 61-yard rush down to the Jackson State two yard line, setting up Ja'Quan Snipes for the short touchdown run on the next play to give the Pirates and early 7-0 lead. Emari Matthews provided the equalizer later in the frame, finding paydirt from two yards out.

Jackson State took the lead early in the second quarter, as Donerio Davenport scored on a six yard run to put the Tigers up, 14-7.

It would remain that way until the fourth quarter, when Freeman found MarShawn Ferguson Jr. over the middle who took it the rest of the way for a 30-yard touchdown connection, knotting the game back up at 14-14 with 10:44 remaining in the game. Jackson State would march down and retake the advantage on the ensuing drive, but the Pirates got the ball back with plenty of time to work down the field.

Disaster struck Hampton, however, as Freeman threw a pass that was picked off and the Tigers scored on the very next play to slam the door on the Pirates upset hopes.

Freeman finished the day 10-for-17 for 117 yards, the touchdown and the interception. Braden Davis also saw some time at quarterback, completing 11 of his 12 pass attempts for 84 yards. Freeman was also the team's leading rusher with 94 yards on the ground. Ferguson paced Hampton receivers, pulling in five catches for 59 yards and the score.

Hampton returns to action next Saturday, kicking off in its home opener at Armstrong Stadium against Elizabeth City State at 6 p.m.

William & Mary also hit the road to open its season, getting things going at Furman Saturday afternoon, but after taking a third quarter lead, saw things slip away in the fourth and suffered a 23-21 defeat.

Taylen Blaylock started the Tribe's day off on a sour note, picking off Tyler Hughes' second pass of the game and taking it back 43 yards for a touchdown to give the Paladins the early 7-0 lead. Rashad Raymond tied things back up in the second quarter with a three yard touchdown rush, but the home team retook the advantage later in the frame on a short touchdown pass to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

It was a big third quarter for William & Mary, scoring 14 unanswered points to move in front for the first time. Hughes scored on a one-yard keeper to tie things up, then found Sean McElwain for a nine-yard touchdown pass to put the Tribe up, 21-14.

But it would be Ian Williams doing the rest of the scoring and, unfortunately for William & Mary, he plays for Furman. Williams booted three field goals, including the game-winner with 2:43 remaining, helping the Paladins escape with the season-opening victory.

Hughes was the team's leading rusher with 57 yards, while also throwing for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Deven Thompson grabbed three receptions for 63 yards, while Luke Banbury tallied 14 tackles.

William & Mary out-gained Furman, 352-237, in total offense.

The Tribe holds its home opener next Saturday against Maine at 6 p.m.