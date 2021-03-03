Hampton women's basketball season ends due to COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton University women’s basketball team has not played a game since February 20th. Following Tuesday's announcement, the Lady Pirates will not play again until next season.

Due to an additional pause due to COVID-19 related protocols within the program, Hampton announced it will be unable to complete its regular season and participate in the Big South tournament. HU’s latest pause began Feb. 24 and its final two regular-season conference series were canceled. The Lady Pirates' season ends with a 4-and-11 record, including a 4-and-9 mark in conference play.

“It is unfortunate that our young ladies will not be able to complete this season, but their health and safety far outweigh the need for additional games,” said Hampton University Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr.

Following Hampton’s announcement, the Big South Conference announced that the Hercules Tires Women’s Basketball Championship tournament will now be a 10-team event, and will feature two first round games on Saturday, March 6, instead of three.