Hampton's Dazz Newsome selected by Bears in sixth round of NFL Draft

Michael Dwyer/AP
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome plays against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Dazz Newsome
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 22:35:59-04

CHICAGO - During the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Hampton native and former Tar Heels receiver Dazz Newsome was selected by the Chicago Bears.

During Newsome's four seasons with UNC, he appeared in 43 games, with 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 188 receptions ranks third all-time in program history.

The Hampton High School product becomes the 245th Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft and the 16th wide receiver.

"I'm pretty much speechless right now," said Newsome. "I'm thankful that the Chicago Bears decided to bring me into their organization and I'm going to do everything I can to show them they made the right choice.

"Being drafted has always been my dream, and now it's real. I have a chance to provide for my family, so you know you're going to get everything I've got. I want to thank everyone that helped me along the way, all of the coaches, the staff members, my teammates, just everyone at North Carolina that helped me get to where I am today. It's been a great ride, but now it's time to go to work and find a way to help the Bears."

