Hampton's men's hoops season ends with loss in Big South quarterfinal

RADFORD, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) – Senior Davion Warren scored 22 points with a career high tying five steals as Hampton lost to second-seeded Radford 67-52 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night.

After trailing 14-4 at the 13:52 mark, Hampton went on a 10-2 run to trail 16-14 with 9:37 left following a Warren jumper. The Pirates trailed by two on a couple occasions in the first half, the latest being on a Warren free throw with 97 seconds left for a 31-29 margin.

In the second half, the Pirates trailed 46-37 after a Russell Dean jumper at the 9:27 mark. Radford put the game away on the heels of a 14-2 run to lead 60-39 following a 3-pointer from Dravon Mangrum with 5:34 left.

Joining Warren in double figures was Dean with 14 points as Hampton finished its season 11-14.