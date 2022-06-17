Hampton's Moore signs cutting-edge NIL deal with WWE

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Name, Image and Likeness deals are changing college athletics, giving student-athletes an opportunity to profit off of their work. Hampton's KeShaun Moore won't profit financially during his time with the Pirates, but he'll profit from knowledge and set himself up for the future.

The senior linebacker has signed an NIL deal with WWE, becoming the first athlete from an HBCU institution to become part of the organization's Next in Line program. He's one of 15 college players to join the program this spring, a mutually beneficial venture designed to find the next superstars, while also providing the student-athletes with resources such as brand building, marketing and promotions and access to the WWE training facilities in Orlando.

"I think it will help me think about what I want to do after college," Moore said. "I think it definitely will help out with internships and job opportunities post-college, even if the NFL works out, try to do some endorsement deals and things like that."

The Suffolk native is clear that the NFL is his ultimate goal, but now that the WWE has emerged as a possibility, he's certainly interested in pursuing that as well.

"I'm a competitive guy," Moore noted. "I think football helps translate over to wrestling a lot in a lot of ways and I just like the competitive atmosphere. The crowd is always fun to be around."

The linebacker was a wrestling fan growing up, watching it on TV and playing wrestling video games on PlayStation 2. He's been following it for quite some time, but never thought he'd get the chance to be a part of the organization.

Moore transferred to Hampton from James Madison in 2020. He tallied 48 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season, grabbing an interception and forcing two fumbles.