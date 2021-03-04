Hampton's Ronald Curry promoted to Saints quarterbacks coach

NEW ORLEANS - Hampton native Ronald Curry has been promoted to New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach.

Curry, who enters his sixth season with the Saints, was wide receivers coach from 2019-2020 and an offensive assistant during the three years prior.

Prior to joining the Saints, Curry was a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff from 2013-15 and spent seven seasons as a wideout for the Oakland Raiders. He was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round (235th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft.

During his time at Hampton High School, Curry was a star football and basketball player. He went on to play both sports for the University of North Carolina. The former Tar Heel quarterback ranks fifth all-time in UNC's career total offense category with 6,236 yards.