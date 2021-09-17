Hampton's Smith takes aim at 500th career victory

HAMPTON, VA (WWBT)- Mike Smith took the reins of Hampton High School football in 1971. He's spent the last 50 years building a powerhouse and he could find himself in elite company come Saturday.

Smith's next victory on the sideline will be the 500th win of his career, a feat accomplished by just two other high school coaches in the nation. An impressive mark, no doubt, but one that the longtime head coach says he doesn't think about very much.

"Only because I read about, people ask about it," Smith said on Thursday. "I've never thought too much about it. I guess you've got to be around a long time to get that."

"Last season we already knew that he needed that 500th win, but we weren't going to get it unless we made it to the playoffs," added Crabber senior linebacker and running back Marcus Triggs. "Unfortunately we didn't do it, but I'm very proud of Coach Smith."

Hampton will face Menchville on Saturday in Smith's first crack at the milestone. The Crabbers are 2-0 on the season after a forfeit victory over Gloucester and a 32-6 win against Woodside.

Under Smith's guidance, Hampton has won 12 straight titles and produced a number of NFL players, including Ronald Curry and Tyrod Taylor. The Crabbers won four consecutive state crowns from 1995-1998 and have won more games than any other program in VHSL history.

Hampton and Menchville kick off at 7:00 on Saturday night on the Monarchs' home field.