Hampton's Tyrod Taylor hosts middle school showcase ahead of 14th NFL season

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) — It's easy for the memories to start flooding back for Tyrod Taylor when he's around a summer football camp in the 757.

"I remember being these kids, that's something that I always tell them," said the former Hampton High School and Virginia Tech star quarterback.

Along with the Elevate 2days Future Foundation, Taylor hosting a middle school showcase at Hampton University on Saturday. More than 100 players went through a days worth of drills and played in a pair of all-star games while the veteran NFL quarterback watched on and chipped in some advice.

"You have a ton of influence at this age group," he said. "To be able to show good habits, to instill good things and values and hopefully those things stick."

Since he embarked on his pro career in 2011, Taylor has stayed connected to his hometown in various ways. He opened the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center at the Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula in 2023, coming back for community days at the facility.

"It's hard not to stay attached to it," Taylor said. "There's somebody that's coming out each and it's like, 'Wow, I'm proud of that person from this area.'"

"We talk about that every day," said Taylor's father, Rodney. "We've always talked about that, what's going on with him and what's going on here."

What's going on with Taylor is another offseason of change. After a two-year stint with the New York Giants, the former Crabber signed a two-year contract with the New York Jets in March.

"The business of football works in a tricky way," he said. "But very happy to be staying in (New) Jersey."

He joins a Jets squad with plenty of spotlight on it, mainly because of the team's starting signal caller Aaron Rodgers.

"34 years of experience just between us," Taylor said. "Looking forward to raising the competition level in the room, but also learning from one another and helping lead the Jets to where we all want to go."

It will be the seventh team Taylor has played for in his 14 year NFL career. He's appeared in 92 games, throwing for 12,135 yards and 65 touchdowns with 58 starts in that span.

"A lot of highs, been some lows but a lot of highs throughout my career," said the 2015 Pro Bowler. "Thankful for everything that's happened."

That's a perspective he wants to pass on to the layers who come to his camps or watch his games, giving them an example to keep moving forward.

"There's this phrase I heard, 'How you do anything is how you do everything,'" Taylor said. "That's my approach in life. Take advantage of the opportunity to compete."

Taylor reports to training camp with the Jets on July 23.