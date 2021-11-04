Hampton’s Tyrod Taylor to start for Texans vs. Dolphins

HOUSTON - After being absent the past six weeks of the NFL season, Hampton native and Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday when the Texans face the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Houston's Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was placed on the injured reserve. The Hampton High School product returned to practice last week and has not had any setbacks, according to coach David Culley during his Thursday press conference.

I'm Taylor's two starts this season, he threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions.