Hampton’s Tyrod Taylor to start for Texans vs. Dolphins

Rick Osentoski/AP
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Tyrod Taylor
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 04, 2021
HOUSTON - After being absent the past six weeks of the NFL season, Hampton native and Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday when the Texans face the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Houston's Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was placed on the injured reserve. The Hampton High School product returned to practice last week and has not had any setbacks, according to coach David Culley during his Thursday press conference.

I'm Taylor's two starts this season, he threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

