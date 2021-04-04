Hampton's Warren named To HBCU All-Stars At Men's Final Four

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) - As part of the pregame show for the Men’s Final Four on Saturday, HBCU All-Stars LLC and CBS Sports announced the inaugural HBCU All-Stars for the 2020-21 season and senior Davion Warren was named to the list.

Warren was tops in the Big South in scoring and is 13th nationally averaging 21.2 ppg, while also ranked in the top 30 in steals at 2.1 per game. He scored 20 or more points 18 times, including a run of seven straight games and also scored 30 or more three times. His scoring average ranks tops among HBCU schools.

Along with leading the conference in scoring and steals, he was fourth in field goal percentage (.459), fifth in rebounds (6.3) and averaged three assists per game.Last month Warren was named Big South First Team All-Conference, National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 3 First Team and Hoopshd.com Big South Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference.

The HBCU All-Stars, Players and Coaches of the Year were recognized during the Final Four pre-game Show on CBS Sports on Saturday. The partnership between CBS Sports and HBCU All-Stars LLC will highlight HBCUs each year during the Final Four, celebrating the history, culture and impact of HBCUs on the game of basketball and highlighting ViacomCBS' previously announced commitment to scholarship funds and internship opportunities for HBCU students.