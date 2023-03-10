Harris' 35 points lifts Hampton girls basketball to Class 4 state championship

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR) — There are no more regrets for Hampton girls basketball.

The Crabbers took a 45-25 lead into halftime over Pulaski County and never looked back, beating the Cougars 75-63 to take home the Class 4 VHSL state championship.

It's the second championship for Hampton since 2020, but the Crabbers shared that title after the title game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They couldn't play for the title in 2020-2021, then lost in the first round in last year's playoffs.

"It was all about redemption," said guard Kennedy Harris. "It was all about coming for what we earned."

Harris finished her high school career in terrific fashion, posting 35 points on 11-21 shooting. The George Mason commit scored 22 points in the first half with a handful of highlight plays, going 4-6 from the three-point line.

"A coach's dream," said Hampton coach Shanda Bailey. "We're going to miss her when she's gone, but I'm glad she got to get it her senior year."

Pulaski County cut the lead down to five points with 4:08 left to play in the game, but Hampton used a 15-7 run to close the game out and hold off a charging Cougar squad.

This is the fourth state championship for the Crabber girls since 2001. They finish up the season at 25-3.